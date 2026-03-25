New Delhi: Indian media and entertainment companies are ramping up investments in artificial intelligence and product engineering, appointing dedicated AI leaders and building proprietary tools to narrow a long-standing technology gap with global rivals.
How Indian entertainment firms are using AI to close tech gap with global rivals
SummaryIndian media and entertainment firms are enhancing their technology capabilities and appointing AI leaders, reflecting a broader shift in an industry that has historically prioritised content over product and technology infrastructure.
New Delhi: Indian media and entertainment companies are ramping up investments in artificial intelligence and product engineering, appointing dedicated AI leaders and building proprietary tools to narrow a long-standing technology gap with global rivals.
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