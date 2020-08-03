India estimated to have lost 10-12% of its movie screens due to covid shutdown

“The film exhibition sector is in a mess thanks to the combination of an indefinite delay in making films in addition to the absence of clarity on a reopening date for theatres," said film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar. He referred to the fact that not only do theatres don’t know when they will be able to resume operations, they also have no idea on whether audiences will feel confident enough to venture out, even when they technically can, or whether there will be any films to draw crowds at all, given that production of several projects is halted while completed ones have opted for direct-to-digital releases.