As actor-director Farhan Akhtar prepares for his debut in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part biopic on The Beatles, the move underscores a long-standing reality: the Hollywood game remains fairly hard for Indian stars to crack.
Why most Indian actors struggle to crack Hollywood game
SummaryEvery few years, an Indian actor lands a role in a Hollywood project, sparking excitement about global crossover success. But despite the buzz, the path from Bollywood or regional cinema to Hollywood remains fraught with challenges
As actor-director Farhan Akhtar prepares for his debut in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part biopic on The Beatles, the move underscores a long-standing reality: the Hollywood game remains fairly hard for Indian stars to crack.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More