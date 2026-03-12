Why most Indian actors struggle to crack Hollywood game

“One reason may be simply lack of access. Another is that many actors are doing very well here; they have a strong run of films, they're surrounded by their people, they're celebrated, they're treated a certain way,” said Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency. “The West doesn't quite see them through that same lens, and that adjustment can be uncomfortable.”