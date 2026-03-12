Why most Indian actors struggle to crack Hollywood game

Lata Jha
3 min read12 Mar 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Actor-director Farhan Akhtar is set for a Hollywood debut in Sam Mendes’ four-part biopic of The Beatles.
Summary
Every few years, an Indian actor lands a role in a Hollywood project, sparking excitement about global crossover success. But despite the buzz, the path from Bollywood or regional cinema to Hollywood remains  fraught with challenges

As actor-director Farhan Akhtar prepares for his debut in Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part biopic on The Beatles, the move underscores a long-standing reality: the Hollywood game remains fairly hard for Indian stars to crack.

While the American entertainment industry appears inclusive and casts diverse faces, the resources and effort required to audition and secure a talent agency to represent them are beyond the reach of many Indian actors.

“One reason may be simply lack of access. Another is that many actors are doing very well here; they have a strong run of films, they're surrounded by their people, they're celebrated, they're treated a certain way,” said Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a digital marketing agency. “The West doesn't quite see them through that same lens, and that adjustment can be uncomfortable.”

The bigger obstacle is the audition culture. In India, once you're established, roles are written for you, someone decides you're the right fit, and you're cast. That's not how it works in the West, Pillai pointed out.

Even the big actors audition there; it's deeply embedded in how that industry functions. “So if you're an Indian actor used to being sought out, being asked to audition is a very different experience. That's also why you see a lot of newer actors exploring that market,” Pillai added.

Relatively less-established actors are often more willing to test international waters. For instance, Ali Fazal has been seen in titles like Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile.

Juggling industries

Balancing both industries can also be difficult. Within India, actors often manage projects across languages and regions, but balancing Indian films with Hollywood productions is a different challenge altogether.

“You'd need to commit years. You sign a film today, it goes on floors a year or two later, and in between, a Hollywood opportunity shows up suddenly, you're juggling dates across continents. The operational complexity alone makes it very hard to sustain both at the same time,” Pillai said.

Film producer Shariq Patel said many actors remain focused on their careers at home. Studios in the West aren’t necessarily enamoured of Indian stars unless a role specifically requires an Indian face. "There isn’t much dignity in getting trolled for struggling,” Patel pointed out.

Hollywood production houses cast Indian actors to expand their opportunities in the Indian market and to appeal to the Indian diaspora. The strategy can work in favour of both the actor and the production house.

Brijen Desai, associate vice-president at digital agency White Rivers Media, said Indian actors often accept fees far lower than their domestic rates for initial Hollywood roles, hoping that visibility will translate into future returns through endorsements, and better deal terms over time.

But structural barriers remain significant. Signing with a US talent agency typically requires American credits, which are often necessary to secure an O-1 visa—a non-immigrant visa for individuals with extraordinary ability in sciences, education, business, athletics, or arts, and motion picture requiring national or international acclaim.

“Immigration legal fees, USCIS (The US Citizenship and Immigration Services) processing costs, and the practical expense of maintaining a presence in Los Angeles represent sustained upfront investment before bookings materialise" Desai pointed out.

"Cultural unfamiliarity with Indian stardom also requires persistent networking across time zones, adding to the operational overhead of building a Hollywood profile,” he added.

However, there have been exceptions. Irrfan Khan's appearances across Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and Life of Pi placed him in films grossing over $300 million worldwide. Priyanka Chopra’s early visibility quickly evolved into a high-value per-season deal for Quantico.

“These, however, remain outliers. Most Indian actors continue in supporting or typecast parts. Streaming has broadened exposure but hasn't materially shifted role hierarchies or fee parity,” Desai added.

