India finds space at Emmys with ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Sacred Games’, Radhika Apte

New Delhi: India has found significant mention at the latest edition of Emmy Awards with web streaming shows like Lust Stories, Sacred Games and The Remix that have been nominated in the best mini-series, best drama and the non-scripted entertainment categories respectively and actor Radhika Apte who has received a nomination for her performance in Lust Stories which was showcased on Netflix.

The Emmy Award, or simply Emmy, is an American award that recognizes excellence in the television industry. It is presented at numerous annual events held throughout the calendar year, each honouring one of the various sectors of the television industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, director of one of the short films in anthology Lust Stories, tweeted the news. “So proud and excited that our anthology Lust Stories is nominated at the Emmy’s. Our quartet rocks! Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, thanks for the support," he said.

Kashyap mentioned the same on an Instagram post.

Lust Stories is a four-part anthology on Netflix featuring an ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar. Sacred Games, Netflix’s first India original, is a thriller based on the Vikram Chandra novel starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, besides Apte. The Remix is a reality show on Amazon Prime Video that was judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya.