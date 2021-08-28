In an attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas, Ladakh got its first roving cinema with a private company installing an inflatable theatre in the union territory.

PictureTime Digiplex has installed the inflatable theatre in Leh. According to Digiplex, the mobile theatre is situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet.

The Leh theatre is said to be the highest altitude cinema theatre in the world.

View Full Image Leh-Ladakh gets its first roving cinema

The inflatable theatre was installed at the NSD Grounds in Leh and the chief guest for the event was Ladakh Buddhist Association president Thupstan Chewang and actor Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honour.

"It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good," said Mepham Otsal, National School of Drama

Critically acclaimed short film 'Sekool' on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, directed by Stenzin Tankong, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

Besides, Akshay Kumar's film BellBottom was also showcased in this Leh's theatre.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi said installing cinemas in Ladakh was a beautiful initiative.

View Full Image Actor Pankaj Tripathi at Ladakh's world's highest movie theatre

"For someone like me who belongs to the film world, this comes across as such a unique and different means of film exhibition. Having a concept like this, that too in a gorgeous location such as Leh, is incredible.

View Full Image Actor Pankaj Tripathi at Ladakh's world's highest movie theatre

“I have been shooting in Leh and I have come across such amazing talent here. Through Picturetime's inflatable travelling theatre, people here won't just get access to the latest films, but it would also create wonderful opportunities for the talented people of Ladakh," he said.

