Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Media >India gets world's highest movie theatre at a height of 11,562 ft. See pics

India gets world's highest movie theatre at a height of 11,562 ft. See pics

Premium
Leh-Ladakh gets its first roving cinema
1 min read . 11:52 AM IST Livemint

  • Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom was showcased in this movie theatre
  • PictureTime Digiplex has installed the inflatable theatre in Leh

In an attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas, Ladakh got its first roving cinema with a private company installing an inflatable theatre in the union territory.

In an attempt to bring cinema watching experience to remote areas, Ladakh got its first roving cinema with a private company installing an inflatable theatre in the union territory.

PictureTime Digiplex has installed the inflatable theatre in Leh. According to Digiplex, the mobile theatre is situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet.

PictureTime Digiplex has installed the inflatable theatre in Leh. According to Digiplex, the mobile theatre is situated at an altitude of 11,562 feet.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Leh theatre is said to be the highest altitude cinema theatre in the world.

View Full Image
Leh-Ladakh gets its first roving cinema
Click on the image to enlarge

The inflatable theatre was installed at the NSD Grounds in Leh and the chief guest for the event was Ladakh Buddhist Association president Thupstan Chewang and actor Pankaj Tripathi was the guest of honour.

"It offers affordable tickets and has several facilities. The seating arrangement is also good," said Mepham Otsal, National School of Drama

Critically acclaimed short film 'Sekool' on the Changpa Nomads of Ladakh, directed by Stenzin Tankong, was screened at the launch of the theatre.

Besides, Akshay Kumar's film BellBottom was also showcased in this Leh's theatre.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

7 stocks with highest FII shareholding

Premium

Five health insurance lessons from the covid pandemic

Premium

LIC, the pillar of PSU bank capital raising

Premium

Ola Electric plans a billion-dollar fundraise

Actor Pankaj Tripathi said installing cinemas in Ladakh was a beautiful initiative.

View Full Image
Actor Pankaj Tripathi at Ladakh's world's highest movie theatre
Click on the image to enlarge

"For someone like me who belongs to the film world, this comes across as such a unique and different means of film exhibition. Having a concept like this, that too in a gorgeous location such as Leh, is incredible.

View Full Image
Actor Pankaj Tripathi at Ladakh's world's highest movie theatre
Click on the image to enlarge

“I have been shooting in Leh and I have come across such amazing talent here. Through Picturetime's inflatable travelling theatre, people here won't just get access to the latest films, but it would also create wonderful opportunities for the talented people of Ladakh," he said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!