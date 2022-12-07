India has 424 mn OTT viewers, 119 mn paid subscriptions: Report1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 11:49 AM IST
The top six metros contribute only 10% to India’s OTT universe but 33% to total paid subscriptions in the country
The top six metros contribute only 10% to India’s OTT universe but 33% to total paid subscriptions in the country
India currently has 423.8 million (or 42.38 crore) OTT viewers, translating into a penetration of 30%, which means three out of ten Indians watched online videos at least once in the last one month. However, there are only 119 million active paid OTT subscriptions in India, across 49 million paying (SVoD) audiences, which is an average of 2.4 subscriptions per paying audience member.