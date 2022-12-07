India has 424 mn OTT viewers, 119 mn paid subscriptions: Report

Further, 65% of these paid subscriptions are with male audiences. The top six metros contribute only 10% to India’s OTT universe but 33% to total paid subscriptions in India. Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, are the top three cities, with more than 8.5 million active paid subscriptions each. India’s OTT universe has grown 20% since 2021 when it stood at 353.2 million. About 19.2% of the OTT audience is watching content on SVoD platforms, but have not paid for any direct subscription themselves; 11.6% are currently a paid member of at least one streaming service or have paid directly (not via a telecom bundle) for at least one subscription themselves. About 43.5% watch videos only on free streaming platforms, including at least one platform besides YouTube and 25.8% watch videos only on YouTube and/ or social media platforms.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}