India has to make its voice heard if it wants FB to be fair

A network of 50-60 accounts run by a BJP Lok Sabha MP personally was identified, but despite concerns being raised repeatedly, the network was never removed. “There was one AAP-related network that curiously was also linked to a different cell supporting the Congress in a different state," she said. “These inauthentic accounts were removed. Two Congress and one BJP related networks were stopped," she said. The Congress and AAP did not respond to requests for comment. Amit Malviya, the BJP’s in-charge of the national information technology department, could not be reached despite repeated attempts.