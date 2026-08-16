Immersive media gains momentum in India

Musician A.R. Rahman’s launch of the ARR Immersive App on Apple Vision Pro signals a shift in India’s immersive-media landscape, with industry experts saying the technology is moving beyond experimentation to become a legitimate storytelling medium.
“We're beginning to see meaningful experimentation across entertainment, advertising and cultural storytelling. While India is still at an early stage compared to some global markets, what's exciting is that we're building experiences rooted in our own stories rather than simply replicating international trends,” said Amita Madhvani, producer and co-owner of Equinox Films and Ram Madhvani Films.