India is the single largest source of government information requests: Twitter

94% of the global volume of legal demands came from five countries — India, Japan, Russia, Turkey and South Korea. Twitter also said that accounts of 199 verified journalists and news outlets from around the world were subject to 361 legal demands, which is a 26% increase from the Jan-Jun period. The company noted that while the total number of legal demands dropped by 9% compared to the last reporting period, the requests received during July-December sought content removal from “the largest number of accounts ever in a single reporting period".