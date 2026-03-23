India’s live entertainment economy, which spans a wide canvas—from concerts and music festivals to comedy shows and large-scale brand-led experiential events—is entering a high-growth, high-stakes phase, where scale is rising faster than the systems needed to support it.
Backstage hurdles stalk boom in India's live events economy
SummaryIndia's live entertainment industry is evolving but is hindered by challenges such as inadequate infra and poor management, evident in Karan Aujla's tour. Enhancing venues and streamlining processes are crucial for optimizing experiences and ensuring sustainable growth in this burgeoning sector.
India’s live entertainment economy, which spans a wide canvas—from concerts and music festivals to comedy shows and large-scale brand-led experiential events—is entering a high-growth, high-stakes phase, where scale is rising faster than the systems needed to support it.
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