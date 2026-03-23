Backstage hurdles stalk boom in India's live events economy

A paying customer going through such poor experiences is sad and unjustified, agreed Siddhartha Chaturvedi, founder and chief executive officer at Event Crafter, an experiential marketing & event management firm. “A lot of the overcrowding has to do with the VIP culture in India, where organizers are demanded to issue hordes of free passes,” said Chaturvedi, adding that many events are still held at temporary structures because India lacks permanent venues for large-scale events and concerts. Many of these issues need to be addressed by the government, he pointed out.