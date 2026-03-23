Backstage hurdles stalk boom in India's live events economy

Lata Jha
3 min read23 Mar 2026, 12:55 PM IST
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The live events sector was valued at over ₹20,800 crore in 2024, reflecting a 15% y-o-y and is expected to double by 2030.
Summary
India's live entertainment industry is evolving but is hindered by challenges such as inadequate infra and poor management, evident in Karan Aujla's tour. Enhancing venues and streamlining processes are crucial for optimizing experiences and ensuring sustainable growth in this burgeoning sector.

India’s live entertainment economy, which spans a wide canvas—from concerts and music festivals to comedy shows and large-scale brand-led experiential events—is entering a high-growth, high-stakes phase, where scale is rising faster than the systems needed to support it.

Once a nascent sector with occasional international tours, live entertainment is set for remarkable growth here, having emerged as a major cultural and economic force. However, recent reports of singer and rapper Karan Aujla's early 2026 ‘P-POP Culture India Tour’ facing issues—with fans complaining of severe mismanagement, overcrowding, long water queues, high ticket and water prices, security breaches and gate-crashing—make it clear that the ecosystem remains plagued with challenges.

The live events sector was valued at over 20,800 crore in 2024, reflecting a 15% year-on-year and is expected to double by 2030, according to a report by Deloitte India, released last week.

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“Events of this scale involve a wide ecosystem: organizers, venues, ticketing platforms, security agencies, local authorities, licensing agencies, partners and multiple vendors for various aspects. It’s less about fault and more about coordination across many moving parts,” said Kushagra Vasishtha, project manager at Fever Originals, a live entertainment and ticketing platform.

“Globally, markets that appear seamless today have had decades of iteration to reach that level of operational maturity. India’s concert economy is comparatively young at this scale, but it is evolving quickly and learning with every large-format show,” Vasishtha added.

A paying customer going through such poor experiences is sad and unjustified, agreed Siddhartha Chaturvedi, founder and chief executive officer at Event Crafter, an experiential marketing & event management firm. “A lot of the overcrowding has to do with the VIP culture in India, where organizers are demanded to issue hordes of free passes,” said Chaturvedi, adding that many events are still held at temporary structures because India lacks permanent venues for large-scale events and concerts. Many of these issues need to be addressed by the government, he pointed out.

Infrastructure struggling to keep pace

In an earlier interview, V.G. Jairam, founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, an experiential marketing agency specializing in high-impact live events, corporate shows, and cultural activations, had agreed that in India, the scale of live events is often limited by infrastructural challenges and regulatory complexities.

In more mature markets, such as those in the US, Europe, live events are supported by well-established infrastructure, streamlined permissions, and a culture that prioritizes live entertainment. These differences create a challenging environment for artists, who often struggle with inconsistent stage quality, sound systems, and audience comfort. Additionally, the lack of widespread professional management means artists here may face logistical hurdles that distract them from their performance. This impacts the overall experience for both the performer and the audience.

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“The biggest gaps lie in dedicated, world-class venues and the ecosystem surrounding them. India lacks sufficient mid-sized and large-scale entertainment venues equipped with top-notch roofing, trussing, crowd comfort, parking and management facilities. Unlike abroad, we don’t have infrastructure tailored for live entertainment shows," Jairam had pointed out. "This issue persists because live entertainment is often not seen as a priority sector. Investments are deterred by bureaucratic red tape, high operational costs, and a lack of consistent government support. Moreover, the focus on metro cities has overshadowed the development of live event infrastructure in tier-two and tier-three cities.”

Deloitte identified the focus areas to unlock the next phase of growth in India's live events sector. “Most large events repurpose sports stadiums or open grounds, requiring organizers to build infrastructure (sound, lighting, sanitation) from scratch for every show. Developing dedicated, plug-and-play live event spaces can reduce recurring set-up costs, improve operational efficiency and enable faster scale-up of large-format shows,” it had said.

Further, upgrading core amenities, such as clean washrooms, adequate parking, and organized food and beverage (F&B) systems, will enrich the live events experience for attendees. “The need to engage with multiple departments for approvals often extends timelines. The proposed single-window digital clearance mechanism by the Live Events Development Cell (LEDC) can significantly improve ease of doing business and bring greater predictability to event planning,” the report added.

As the sector scales, its next phase of growth will depend less on demand, and more on whether the ecosystem can keep pace.

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