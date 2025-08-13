Why India’s music labels are eyeing regional catalogues
Lata Jha 4 min read 13 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Music industry consolidation is driven by stagnant paid subscription growth and escalating content costs. Recent acquisitions and partnerships allow labels to expand their catalogues, improve monetisation, and enhance competitiveness
Tepid growth in paid subscriptions and increasing content creation costs are pushing music labels to step up consolidation efforts in the industry. Experts say this is a relatively easy way to expand libraries and improve market share.
