India not on the list for Netflix’s ad-supported model1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 09:38 AM IST
Netflix will introduce a lower-priced, advertising-supported plan called Basic with Ads beginning 3 November in the United States for $6.99.
Netflix will introduce a lower-priced, advertising-supported plan called Basic with Ads beginning 3 November in the United States for $6.99.
American streaming platform Netflix will introduce a lower-priced, advertising-supported plan called Basic with Ads beginning on 3 November in the United States for $6.99. This tier will also be available in 11 other countries in November: Australia, Brazil, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Spain. However, India is not on the list of countries where the plan will be rolled out.