India now accounts for 15% of Disney+'s global subscriber base

“Mirroring the strategy we successfully pursued with Disney+, the offering will be rooted in content we own from the production engines and libraries of ABC Studios, Fox Television, FX, Freeform, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight," Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, said during the earnings call. “In many markets, the offering will be fully integrated into our established Disney+ platform from both a marketing and a technology perspective, and it will be distributed under the Star brand which has been successfully utilized by the company for other general entertainment platform launches, particularly with Disney+ Hotstar in India."