Cinema about cinema: Bollywood discovers its most bankable subject— itself
Recent documentaries about film families like The Romantics and Dining with the Kapoors, tap into audience curiosity while helping families build brand equity. These shows offer a personal look into the lives of stars, promoting legacy and creative control for the next generation, say experts.
A barometer check of India's obsession with its movie stars can be had on weekends outside an unmistakable bungalow in Juhu, central Mumbai. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, when he's in town and can, steps on to a raised platform at the gates of his home, Jalsa, Sunday evenings to wave at a thronging crowd of fans. Sunday after Sunday fans from far and near gather just for a glimpse of the man and return thrilled that the superstar of their times acknowledged them.