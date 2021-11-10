India OTT market set for greater competition as foreign players eye bigger pie

“We are also uniquely positioned to bring stories from around the world- and together that’s the value that Netflix brings to its members. We are building a robust slate of differentiated licensed and Netflix stories in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," said the person about the service that has also announced its first fully owned, live-action, full-service post-production facility globally, in Mumbai. The company is still early in its journey in India, the person added and in March this year, had announced its biggest slate in the country yet with over 41 films, series, documentaries, unscripted and stand-up.

