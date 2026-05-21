Why OTT platforms are censoring global shows like The Boys for India

Lata Jha
5 min read21 May 2026, 01:21 PM IST
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In case of The Boys, the religious dialogue has been sanitized, along with blurring or cutting of visually sensitive moments.
Summary
India-specific edits to international OTT content are drawing viewer backlash, raising questions over self-censorship, legal risk management and rising piracy concerns.

With global video-on-demand platforms streaming largely identical titles across markets, India-specific edits to international programming have drawn renewed attention after viewer backlash over The Boys on Amazon Prime Video. The latest season of the American series has triggered criticism on social media over censored dialogue and visuals, highlighting how global content is often altered before reaching Indian audiences, and how that gap is increasingly visible to subscribers.

In The Boys, religious references were reportedly sanitized, while certain visuals, including religious idols and sexual content, were blurred or cut to comply with India’s broadcast standards. Prime Video did not respond to Mint’s queries for the story.

Entertainment industry experts say such changes are part of a broader localisation strategy adopted by OTT platforms operating in India, shaped by regulatory uncertainty, cultural sensitivities and commercial risk considerations. The result, they add, is often consumer frustration, and in some cases, increased piracy as viewers seek unedited versions.

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Unlike theatrical films, OTT content in India is presently not subject to pre-certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. However, digital publishers remain subject to the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which create obligations relating to content classification, grievance redressal, and compliance with a code of ethics, Jain added.

In this context, it is not uncommon for global OTT platforms to adopt a nuanced approach for India, agreed Vihan Dang, partner, Obhan Mason.

“The ‘censorship’ is rarely formal, it is often a form of calibrated self-regulation. Platforms may edit, blur, mute, or even selectively localise certain scenes to prevent backlash relating to religious sensitivities, obscenity standards, or political content. This is driven less by legal compulsion and more by risk management - both regulatory and commercial,” Dang pointed out.

International OTT platforms operating in India have clearly adopted a compliance-first and litigation-avoidance approach, often at the cost of creative integrity, particularly while streaming global content, according to Deepank Singhal, advocate and IP Attorney, Delhi High Court.

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Every global show is effectively stress-tested through legal vetting, pre-release review, and risk mapping to pre-empt FIRs, takedowns, or regulatory backlash, and in many cases, shows don’t even make it to the platform at all, quietly shelved at the legal clearance stage itself.

“The result is a quietly altered viewing experience. Shows like The Boys, Vikings, Game of Thrones and others have reportedly seen muted dialogues, post release edits and altered subtitles in India, illustrating how even globally standard content gets locally diluted,” Singhal added.

Entertainment industry experts point out that OTTs do seek legal advice for international content to navigate complex regulations and laws. Legal review is now a standard part of the content deployment process, particularly for high visibility or potentially sensitive titles, according to Anshul Verma, partner, SKV Law Offices.

From a risk perspective, the focus is usually on content that could trigger legal exposure, including material that may be seen as defamatory, obscene, harmful to minors, or offensive to religious or community sentiments. The objective is not to dilute content, but to ensure that it can be distributed without triggering avoidable legal or regulatory challenges, Verma said.

In addition to content-level risks, legal teams also review subtitles and dubbing scripts, as translation into Indian languages can sometimes amplify or alter the meaning of dialogue in a manner that creates fresh legal exposure, said Madhu Gadodia, deputy managing partner, Naik Naik & Co.

Practically, content is often internally classified based on risk levels, with higher-risk content subjected to edits, additional disclaimers, or, in extreme cases, withheld from release in India altogether. Therefore, the legal review process for international content in India operates as both a compliance mechanism and a strategic risk-management tool, shaped as much by enforcement realities as by black-letter law, Gadodia added.

From a consumer point of view, altered content can reduce the viewing experience and lead to perceptions that creative intent has been compromised, said Rajat Agrawal, chief operating officer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. Some viewers may also feel that censorship alters the creator's tone or intent, leading to frustration, and potentially pushing audiences toward pirated or unauthorised versions, he added.

When audiences become aware that content available in India differs from versions accessible in other markets, dissatisfaction follows, said Adrine D'mello, associate vice president - strategy, White Rivers Media.

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This awareness has grown significantly as global streaming communities share and compare versions across platforms and social media. The business risk here is real because piracy erodes subscription value and undermines platform investment in licensed content, De’mello added.

“While audiences often gravitate toward unfiltered, authentic storytelling on OTT platforms—supported by age-based classification systems—content must still operate within clearly defined legal and cultural boundaries. Regardless of viewer age, creators and platforms are required to adhere to statutory regulations and remain sensitive to prevailing societal norms, ensuring that creative expression does not come at the expense of compliance or cultural responsibility,” said Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India.

In pursuit of a more authentic and unrestrained viewing experience, some audiences may turn to pirated sources to access content in its original, unaltered form, Mantha added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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