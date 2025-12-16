Streaming platforms are playing it safe—and new shows are paying the price
Streaming originals are experiencing a decline in weekly viewership as platforms rely on established franchises, leading to audience saturation. With over 60 services available, viewer choice fatigue and a shift towards regional content further erode interest in Hindi-language offerings.
Weekly viewership for streaming originals is seeing a sharp drop compared to the numbers such shows and movies would clock a year or two ago with entertainment industry experts attributing the trend to relatively safe bets by OTT, short for over the top media, platforms.