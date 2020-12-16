India registers 60% growth in paid OTT subscribers during pandemic

NEW DELHI: Indians are fast learning to pay for the content they consume as they turned to media and entertainment offerings to keep themselves engaged during the pandemic-induced lockdowns earlier this year. SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) has registered a 55-60% year-on-year growth in India in 2020, with more than half of these new users likely to continue using the service, according to the annual M&E report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) along with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).