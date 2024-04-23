India sees surge in movie goers but challenges remain
An Ormax report revealed that India’s film industry witnessed a significant revival in audience numbers in 2023, but continues to struggle with maintaining repeat visits
India’s film industry marked a significant recovery in 2023, with 157.4 million people attending the cinema at least once, a 29% increase from the previous year and surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 8%, according to a report by media consulting firm Ormax.
