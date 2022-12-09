India set to become third largest TV ad market by 2024: Report

Currently, there are 20-22 million addressable TV homes in India with more than 10% of TV homes today addressable. Connected TV is the preferred connection at 65%, comprising smart TVs, devices such as Firestick, Internet-enabled set-top boxes versus 35% linear (cable and DTH). Connected TV adoption has been rapidly evolving in the last two years and the future looks promising with more linear TV users planning to adopt these devices in the next year. Over the next five years, connected TV advertising is set to grow rapidly in India at a compounded annual growth rate of 47%, and this increase will contribute to the overall TV landscape including linear segment, the report said.