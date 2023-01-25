India signs agreement with Egypt for content exchange1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:46 PM IST
India and Egypt have signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and co-productions between Prasar Bharati and National Media Authority of Egypt.
