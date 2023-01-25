India signs agreement with Egypt for content exchange

The MoU is part of the efforts by Prasar Bharati to expand the reach of DD India channel to show-case the country’s progress through programs focused on economy, technology, social development and cultural heritage, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. Under the ambit of this MoU, both broadcasters will exchange programmes across genres like sports, news, culture, entertainment and many other areas on bilateral basis and these will be telecast on their radio and television platforms, the statement added. The MoU which will be valid for three years will also facilitate co-productions and training of officials of both the broadcasters in the latest technologies.

