Your attention is the new currency for India's streaming apps.
01 Dec 2025

Metrics such as total time spent by users on a platform, time spent per session, content completion rates, and user interactions, including likes, comments, and shares, get priority plateauing paid subscriber growth.
India’s video-streaming platforms are beginning to value deeper, higher-quality viewer engagement, with watch time and total minutes viewed becoming core indicators amid plateauing paid subscriptions.
