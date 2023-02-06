India third highest contributor to piracy websites visits in 2022: Report
India is ranked third after the US and Russia, in visits to content piracy websites with over 7 billion visits through torrent sites in 2022.
India has been ranked third in the list of highest contributors of visits to content piracy websites with over 7 billion visits through torrent sites in 2022, according to a report by global advisory firm Ankura. Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most pirated movie in India in 2022, while Game of Thrones was the most pirated series. KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR were the most pirated local movies. The report that tracks piracy across music, movies, software and books, says individuals and organised groups circulate such content through messaging apps like Telegram and WhatsApp.
