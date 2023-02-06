India third highest contributor to piracy websites visits in 2022: Report

Spider-Man No way Home (25%) is the most pirated movie in India in 2022, along with The Batman (15%), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (14%), Jurassic World: Dominion (12%), RRR (6%), KGF: Chapter 2 (6%), Beast (6%) and Pushpa: The Rise-Part One (5%). Meanwhile, Game of Thrones (47%) is the most pirated TV series in India - 1573 and 17125 are the number of torrent downloads, used for pirating Spider-Man and Game of Thrones, respectively, the report said. KGF Chapter 2 (6%) and RRR (6%) are two of the most pirated local movies in India - 396 and 351 are the number of torrent sites for pirating them.