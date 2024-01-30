India to be big stage for VFX co ILM that powered Star Wars
Unlike other visual effects studios in India, ILM is not treating its Indian arm as an outsourced entity for preparatory work, says Janet Lewin, general manager at ILM
For Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) known for memorable visual effects in a range of movies from Star Wars to Avengers, a key element of its strategy lies in India, where it just completed a year of operations. While it has already hired 130 employees in India, the global leadership believes that India will become the company’s largest studio with 700 people in the near future.