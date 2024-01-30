India to be big stage for VFX co ILM that powered Star Wars

For Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) known for memorable visual effects in a range of movies from Star Wars to Avengers, a key element of its strategy lies in India, where it just completed a year of operations. While it has already hired 130 employees in India, the global leadership believes that India will become the company’s largest studio with 700 people in the near future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Founded by George Lucas in 1975, ILM currently has studios across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Vancouver, London and Sydney. It shut its Singapore studio in a bid to consolidate operations after setting up its Mumbai studio in January last year. “India will be probably our largest studio, and it’s a key element of our future strategy," said Janet Lewin, SVP at Lucasfilm and GM, ILM. “But we’re not in any hurry. We don’t see ILM as just a vendor. We’re a partner to our filmmakers," Lewin, currently in Mumbai, said in an interview.

She said the company's global expansion is carefully considered and unlike other visual effects studios in India, ILM is not treating its Indian arm as an outsourced entity for preparatory work.

“We’ve been keeping an eye on the incredible talent in India and waited for the right time to build our studio here with the intention of India becoming just like any of our other studios. We’re not looking at ILM India as an outsourced studio to do prep work. We want ILM India to do full-spectrum work, full sequences, and full complexity of work just like any of our other global studios," Lewin said.

She added that ILM India will not limit its work to Lucasfilm or Disney projects exclusively. “ILM sees itself as one entity, working for all major studios and players in the industry. We want to partner with great storytellers. We like to go after the very best work, the groundbreaking work, the innovative work. We work on approximately 30 to 40 projects a year. So, we’re not only doing visual effects for features, and episodic, we also do feature animation. And we do immersive content, immersive entertainment, things like that. In India, we don’t want to run before we can walk. We’re going to take our time and develop that talent, those competencies, but our goal is that you know, India will be doing the full breadth of work that we do at all of our other studios."

The Mumbai studio is led by Kiran Prasad as its executive in charge. Prasad has previously worked with DNEG, MPC and Technicolor. When asked if cost-effectiveness was a big draw for ILM to set up a base in India, Lewin said cost-effectiveness was one part, but emphasized that talent is the primary driver for ILM's presence in India.

"It's definitely cost-effective, and that's an element of why we really believe that it's a critical place for ILM to develop our presence. But we wouldn't be here if the talent wasn't here," she said. "So, it's really primarily about the talent. There's a lot of competition, but it's healthy competition between the vendors. So, it is sort of a very, very fertile ground to build our studio here."

While ILM’s primary focus is its core business of work for major studios, Lewin expressed interest in partnering with local filmmakers and contributing to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema. While not the primary goal, ILM intends to establish relationships with Indian filmmakers and explore opportunities for collaboration.“We are partnering with great storytellers, and I think the Indian filmmaking is getting better and better, and we want to be a part of that," she said.

Regarding the closure of the Singapore studio, she cited it as a difficult business decision driven by economic factors and the need to consolidate capacity for efficiency. Despite the closure, ILM offered relocation opportunities to every artist in Singapore. "It was a very difficult business decision that we had to make. The good news is, and what I'm proud about is, we offered a job to every single artist in Singapore," she said.

Talking about the challenges in the industry, including bottomline pressures, strikes, and content fluctuations, she pointed towards the company’s adaptability, diversity in projects, and openness to innovation, indicating a commitment to navigating the uncertainties of the industry.

“We’re still trying to find our new normal with the studios now that we’re back from the strikes, on how much content do they need," she said.

Regarding the role of AI and machine learning, she said she sees them as tools to expedite mundane processes, allowing artists more time for creativity and that ILM's emphasis remains on the artistry of visual effects, with technology serving as an aid rather than a replacement.

“I think the way we think about it is, we’re about the artistry of visual effects. And to that extent, machine learning or AI can help expedite the more mundane processes to allow our artists more time to bring their creativity," she said.

