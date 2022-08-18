Media conglomerate India Today Group has forayed into production of original web series in the non-fiction space for video and audio streaming platforms with the launch of its new vertical India Today Originals. The company’s first production Indian Predator- Diary of a Serial Killer will stream on Netflix on 7 September.

Apart from this, the firm will stream another crime documentary Dancing on the Grave on Amazon Prime Video.

“This vertical is the next organic step in the growth and expansion of the media group which is known for its storytelling expertise across all formats – print, broadcast, radio and digital," the company said in a statement referring to its content pool sourced from reporting experience over the years. The vertical will include experienced correspondents, content writers and directors picked by the India Today Group.

The global pandemic accelerated a paradigm shift in viewership habits expanding a new dimension of TV viewing space, in the form of OTT platforms. With the reach and popularity these streaming platforms have achieved within a short span, the need for, strong authentic Indian content has also increased, the company added.

“When I watch good documentary content on streaming platforms, it is clear to me that this was a very logical step for us. The advantages of having India Today Originals as a production partner is you get a unique combination- storytellers from the ground who have seen the story unfold first hand coupled with those who know how to tell a long form story in a dramatic format," Kalli Purie, vice chairperson, India Today Group, said in a statement.

Chandni Ahlawat Dabas, business head originals and special projects who will lead the vertical, comes with over two decades of experience in ad filmmaking, documentary production, feature film production, fiction TV and news TV. “We look forward to giving viewers the best glocal content in the documentary space this year. This is an exciting start and the next year will be focused on expansion," she said in a statement.

Last week, TV Today Group reported a decline of 6.13% in net profit to ₹35.05 crore for the first quarter ended June. However, its revenue from operations rose by 7% to ₹218.15 crore during the period as against ₹203.88 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.