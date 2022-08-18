India Today Group forays into web originals2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 08:21 PM IST
- The company’s first production Indian Predator- Diary of a Serial Killer will stream on Netflix on 7 September
Media conglomerate India Today Group has forayed into production of original web series in the non-fiction space for video and audio streaming platforms with the launch of its new vertical India Today Originals. The company’s first production Indian Predator- Diary of a Serial Killer will stream on Netflix on 7 September.