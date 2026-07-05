A new reel deal: What the India-UK trade pact means for film and OTT

New Delhi: The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which comes into force later this month, could make it easier for film studios, streaming platforms and production houses of the two countries to collaborate seamlessly.
While the India–UK Film Co-Production Agreement, which recognizes qualifying projects as both British and Indian productions for incentives is already operational, the new agreement would help reduce some practical hurdles around these projects.
According to industry experts, the India-UK Film Co-Production Agreement would bring greater certainty regarding intellectual property, easier movement of talent, and improved access to services, making it simpler and more cost-effective for producers and reducing practical hurdles for projects.
The deal should improve investor confidence, encourage cross-border collaborations and make India a more attractive partner for international studios and streaming platforms, they added.