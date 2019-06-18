India vs Pakistan World Cup match garners 2.9 million tweets

NEW DELHI: The excitement around the one day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan held on 16 June set new records online with micro blogging site Twitter registering a total of 2.9 million tweets. India continued its winning streak against Pakistan in the World Cup, wrapping up the match with 89 runs to spare in Manchester on Sunday.

While there was dialogue between both countries on the platform, Twitter said the Indian side dominated the conversation. The number of tweets by Indian fans using official hashtags such as #TeamIndia and #WeHaveWeWill and mentioning Indian cricketers overtook the number of tweets by Pakistani fans.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, who also became the fastest player to achieve the milestone of 11,000 ODI runs, was the most tweeted-about player during the #INDvPAK match. Rohit Sharma, owing to his 24th century in ODIs, was the second most tweeted-about player, followed by Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, all-rounder Shoaib Malik and wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar taking a wicket off his first World Cup ball provided the most tweeted-about moment from the match. Rohit Sharma’s innings of 140 runs; his second 100 of World Cup 2019, is the second most tweeted-about moment, following the rain interruption in the first half of the innings.

Rohit Sharma’s tweet Vande Mataram with his picture swinging his bat to the crowd as a gesture of thanks after his century became the most retweeted tweet from Sunday’s match.





Kohli’s tweet thanking his team and the fans for turning out in large numbers became the second most retweeted tweet.

Top performance by the team. Thanks to all the fans for turning out in large numbers. 🇮🇳 👌🏼💪🏼 #CWC19 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BBGJ0Tbbvz — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2019





Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s reply to the official ICC tweet asking fans whether Sachin in 2003 or Rohit Sharma in 2019 performed better in the World Cup was the third most retweeted tweet. Tendulkar said, “We both are from INDIA and in this case, Aamchi Mumbai as well....So heads I win, tails you lose!"





We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose! 😜 https://t.co/doUMk1QU2b — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2019