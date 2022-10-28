India will be a massive part of Spotify biz: Daniel Ek

It’s a very big priority for us in the long-term obviously, because it is the most populous country in the world. If you want to be the most accessible audio service in the world, you should continue investing in a market like that...it is a key priority of ours to really succeed in India. It’s a market I keep very close track of, and we’re feeling really good about the progress we made (here) in 2022 and where that sets us up for 2023 and 2024. It’s still early if you think about the impact India has on the overall Spotify business. However, it is my belief that India will be a massive part of the Spotify business if you fast-forward the next five to 10 years. We’re going to be long-term about India; this is not something we’re going to try for a quarter or a year, and then, if we don’t get the results that we want, we’ll stop investing. We will invest for as long as we need to in order to succeed in India. I’m just super excited about the region, and I hope to be able to visit in person early next year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}