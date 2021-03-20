India-England Test series garners reach of 103 million, says Star India

“Resumption of international cricket in India after almost a year, high stakes to the series with a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line and quality opposition, provided the ideal context for the series. This was bolstered by Star’s high decibel marketing campaign (India Taiyar Hai) and regional customisation in four Indian languages, set the stage for record viewership. Keeping the momentum going, we will continue to offer viewers an action-packed summer of cricket with the upcoming India-England ODIs, followed by IPL 2021 and the World Test Championship final," said Sanjog Gupta, head – sports, Star India.