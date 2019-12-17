Indian ads take baby steps in breaking stereotypes around masculinity

NEW DELHI : Male grooming brand The Man Company’s new campaign breaks stereotypes not just on masculinity but also how on it is portrayed in advertising. Devoid of skimpily clad women or shirtless heroes with six packs, the ad features actor Ayushmann Khurrana reciting a poetry on ‘Gentleman kisse kehte hain’ (Who do you call a gentleman).

Khurrana, a poet himself, talks about machoism and how men have been conditioned to never show vulnerability as it’s a sign of weakness. The five-minute monologue packs an honest confession of a young Indian man who attacks societal conditioning, male stereotypes in ads/films while urging his tribe to become unapologetically themselves. With over 5 million YouTube views, the ad joins the likes of brand campaigns such as Gillette The Best A Man Can Be, Ariel Share the load and Havells Hawa Badlegi which have stirred a debate around male archetypes.

“We are a brand for a modern gentleman who is self aware, confident and at the same time is not afraid of being vulnerable. He has flaws and he knows about it. Last year we had done research and a focus group to understand our core TG (millennials) and we reaslised that meaningful content and community building is the way to build a brand. It’s no longer about getting a celebrity and getting him to talk about product features, that just won’t work," said Hitesh Dhingra, founder and CEO, The Man Company.

Advertising experts believe that brands are adopting such advertising to connect better with milllennials who no longer identify with the age-old macho stereotype while subtly weaving the message of gender equality and being comfortable in one's skin.

“Millennials today are more balanced, sensitive and inclusive when it comes to the fairer sex. However, while this would have us believe that the cultural equilibrium is shifting towards a more inclusive society, here is a country in which Nirbhayas happen every other day. This is where brands have a role to play and should be sensitive in their portrayal of masculinity. Profit is important, but so is a certain sense of purpose," said Aarjun Mukherjee – vice president and executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.

According to Mukherjee while this trend is relatively new in advertising he thinks that Raymond’s The Complete Man campaign series explored ‘man’ in all his primal emotions - his love for family, his longing for friends and his delicate moments of fatherhood among many other emotions.

“This, at a time when most brands were interpreting masculinity more as a typecast," he added.

Swati Bhattacharya, chief creative officer, FCB Ulka rues that Indian advertising tends to feature male characters in black and white. They end up over galvanizing them either in a positive or negative light.

“…either they resemble a hero archetype or you see someone who is a rogue character. I believe between the hero and the rogue there are many kinds of men. It's so baffling that although our films and advertising is dominated by male narrative we only largely get to see such polar opposite male characters in ads or films. So, what it does is give men two options either to be a failure or to be a hero. It does not allow them to be human," she said.

For young consumers increasingly brands that stand for something has become way important than the mere product functionality that the company has to offer noted Santosh Padhi, chief creative officer and co-founder of Taproot Dentsu.

“Consumers are no longer buying products but the ideology/philosphy that the brand is communicating to them. Nike, for instance, is a shoe company but I believe it’s so successful because it sells dreams and stands for excellence. Its communication is aspirational with a hint of human touch making it most loved sports brand. Brands need to create more real stories which resonates well people," he added.