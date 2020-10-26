Indian animation, VFX industries to take a hit despite covid-led opportunities

Individual companies have taken their own time to transition to the work-from-home model but the KPMG report points out that animation and visual effects are largely creative and collaborative work. Hence, a complete shift to this model may not make sense as a lot of learning and development for newer employees takes place by them being physically present in the studio and observing senior and more experienced professionals at work. Further, many small animation studios with an employee base of 10-30 operating across the country are likely to be shut down on account of the covid-19 pandemic, the report says, which would lead to several freelancers entering the market. As far as the VFX segment goes, while a lot of studios and producers would resort to Chroma shoots and pre-visualizing sequences so as to minimize the actual time spent on sets, there would be a reduced pipeline of projects in the short term with many films indefinitely delayed and visual effects and post-production to begin only after live footage has been shot.