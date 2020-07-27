Indian audiences watch entertainers with or without star kids

Notwithstanding the argument that star kids do get a foot in the door much more easily, the conversation that warrants attention is one around tastes of audiences in India. There is no doubt a newcomer with a famous parent may get the chance to face the camera but he becomes a saleable name himself only when audiences flock to see his films, often easy, entertaining offerings, over those of others. While star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have made it with consistent successes, careers of several others like Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and Harshvardhan Kapoor never took off.