Frontloaded box-office returns are making theatrical runs shorter
SummaryRecent hits like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earn more than 60% of their box office revenue in the first week itself. Experts warn this frontloading puts pressure on films to perform quickly and limits their lifespan in cinemas.
NEW DELHI : Recent big hits such as Singham Again, Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may have clocked impressive numbers, but over 60% of their box office collections have come from the opening weekend or first week, with the movies unable to build substantially on what they make over the first few days. Trade experts warn that numbers may be growing thanks to inflated ticket rates, but such frontloaded box office receipts reduce the lifespan of films in theatres, which, in turn, are struggling with content paucity overall.