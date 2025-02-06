Frontloaded box-office returns are making theatrical runs shorter

NEW DELHI : Recent big hits such as Singham Again, Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 may have clocked impressive numbers, but over 60% of their box office collections have come from the opening weekend or first week, with the movies unable to build substantially on what they make over the first few days. Trade experts warn that numbers may be growing thanks to inflated ticket rates, but such frontloaded box office receipts reduce the lifespan of films in theatres, which, in turn, are struggling with content paucity overall.

For instance, the Diwali release Singham Again, which made ₹268.35 crore in its lifetime run, earned ₹125 crore over the opening weekend and ₹186.60 crore over its first week in theatres. Similarly, horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 clocked in ₹283.80 crore over its lifetime run but earned ₹110.20 crore over the opening weekend itself and ₹168.86 crore over its first week in cinemas.

Also Read: Tricky math tips Indians in favour of annual over monthly OTT subscriptions

“This is a significant problem that has been around for a while. Films are running for a shorter duration at the box office, and theatres have to constantly find newer content to entice audiences," Rahul Puri, managing director of Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas, said.

Different films, different treatment

The reality of the times is that films are moving to pay-per-view or regular streaming platforms faster, and it’s just a matter of time before they debut on linear television, too. But their inability to run for a significant period of time in cinemas means there is far more pressure on the weekend and first few days post-release, Puri said. “Certain films, on the other hand, are not designed that way, they are meant to grow with word-of-mouth. But if a film is written off in the first three days, it’s difficult to entice audiences back," Puri explained.

The opening weekend traditionally plays a pivotal role in determining a film's overall box office success, typically contributing 30-35% of its total revenue, according to Devang Sampat, managing director of Cinepolis India.

“This significant contribution is attributed to the high initial demand generated by pre-release buzz and anticipation. While the opening weekend is crucial, word-of-mouth significantly influences a film's long-term performance. Films like Adipurush, which faced negative word-of-mouth, heavily relied on their strong opening weekend performance. In contrast, films like 12th Fail, Article 370, and Marco demonstrated sustained success in subsequent weeks, highlighting the importance of positive word-of-mouth in driving consistent audience interest and ensuring long-term box office success," Sampat pointed out.

Film releases

To be sure, trade experts like Sampat emphasize that the high volume of film releases underscores the competitive nature of the Indian film industry. Multiplex chains like Cinepolis screen 1,200 films annually, and an average of five to six new films enter the market weekly.

“This dynamic environment necessitates a strategic approach to film programming. Underperforming films face challenges in maintaining their theatrical run due to the constant influx of new releases. In contrast, successful films receive increased screening times to capitalize on audience demand and maximize their commercial potential," Sampat said.

Factors such as an increase in screen count and wide release of big star films play a role in box office earnings driven by opening weekends and first weeks of release. While earlier, a single-screen cinema would run four shows a day, multiple auditoriums within multiplex chains and several theatre properties lying within close proximity in the same catchment ensure maximum collections come in based on performance over the first few days, after which the movie typically peters out.

“A strong start creates excitement, bringing in more audiences in the days that follow. Blockbusters like Pushpa 2, Stree 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 drew audiences in droves during their opening weekends because of the buzz created by star power, strong franchises, and the fear of missing out or encountering spoilers. Also, blockbusters have a wider release," said Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Ltd and chief business planning and strategy at PVR INOX Ltd.

Gianchandani added that Pushpa 2 was released on 4,500-plus screens in Hindi, and similarly, Stree 2 was released on over 4,000 screens. “Blockbuster films tend to open with big numbers, also holidays help maximize the weekend business," he added.