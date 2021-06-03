Indian Broadcasting Foundation appoints secretary general

NEW DELHI: The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the apex body of television broadcasters, has appointed Siddharth Jain as secretary general. Until 30 April, 2021, Jain was working with Turner International India Pvt. Ltd. as senior vice-president and managing director - South Asia.

IBF is being renamed the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), as it expands its purview to cover digital platforms and bring the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming firms under one roof. To facilitate this, IBF is in the process of setting up a separate subsidiary which will carry out various activities for member OTT players including handling the day-to-day activities of the industry-led self-regulatory body (SRB) called Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) for non-news digital OTT platforms. This would be similar to Broadcast Content Complaint Council (BCCC), the independent self-regulatory body for non-news general entertainment channels set up by IBF.

Earlier this week, it had announced the appointment of Justice (retd.) Vikramjit Sen as chairman, along with six other media and entertainment industry members for the newly formed DMCRC. The Council members include filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Tigmanshu Dhulia and Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder, Banijay Group. The other two members from the OCCPs (online curated content providers) include Ashok Nambisan, general counsel, Sony Pictures Pvt. Ltd, and Mihir Rale, chief regional counsel, Star and Disney India.

“Siddharth has demonstrated competency in nurturing efficient, talented cross border teams of industry experts and is adept in driving innovation. We are confident in his ability to steer the IBF on a path that helps realize the sector's value chain to the optimum," K. Madhavan, president, IBF said in a statement.

Jain is known for expertise in business strategy, financial management, sales and marketing, corporate governance and compliance, the IBF statement said.

