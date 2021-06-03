Indian Broadcasting Foundation appoints secretary general

IBF is being renamed the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), as it expands its purview to cover digital platforms and bring the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming firms under one roof. To facilitate this, IBF is in the process of setting up a separate subsidiary which will carry out various activities for member OTT players including handling the day-to-day activities of the industry-led self-regulatory body (SRB) called Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) for non-news digital OTT platforms. This would be similar to Broadcast Content Complaint Council (BCCC), the independent self-regulatory body for non-news general entertainment channels set up by IBF.

