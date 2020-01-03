NEW DELHI : The Indian Broadcasting Foundation has expressed shock over the latest notification issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) amending the new tariff order (NTO) and interconnection regulations.

As part of the new amendments, Trai has reduced the cap on the MRP of individual channels, which can form part of any bouquet, to Rs.12 from Rs. 19 per month, a change that the body terms as arbitrary. The regulator has also sought to impose twin conditions for bouquet formation, effectively introducing a cap on bouquet pricing which broadcasters feel will impact their ability to compete with other unregulated platforms and adversely affect the viability of the pay TV industry.

IBF is a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the television broadcast industry.

“In the last 15 years of regulating the broadcast sector, Trai has issued more than 36 tariff orders and ancillary regulations in an attempt to micromanage what is arguably the cheapest form of news and entertainment in the world. This goes against the government’s stated position of ensuring “ease of doing business". While Trai claims the amendments are in consumer interest, it appears to have conveniently forsworn the interest of broadcasters. This change will only benefit the DPOs (distribution platform operators) as they have been allowed to charge as much as Rs. 160 for the channels that are supposed to be free," a statement from the IBF said.

The new tariff order that came into effect in February 2019, allowed consumers to select only the channels they wanted to watch and pay for them at the MRPs set by broadcasters instead of the bouquets offered earlier. Expected to lower channel prices and offer more choice, the NTO actually led to a rise in the cost of like-to-like options.

The IBF has stated that these changes will have critical impact on the broadcast industry, forcing a lot of channels to shut down and lead to unemployment in the sector adding to the twin shocks of NTO in the first half of 2019 and slowdown in the TV ad business.

“Over-regulation, inconsistency and frequent changes in the regulations have already cost the broadcast sector 10-12 million TV subscribers as per various industry estimates in 2019. These amendments will compound the problem further. IBF is disappointed at the lack of understanding shown by the regulator. It will strategize its future course of action, including evaluating legal options, based on feedback from its member channels and networks," the statement added.