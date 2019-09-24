Indian Broadcasting Foundation re-elects N.P. Singh as president

New Delhi: Indian Broadcasting Foundation, an unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, re-elected N.P. Singh, chief executive officer, Sony Pictures Network, as the foundation’s president at its 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday.

“I am elated to lead IBF when the industry is at crossroads trying desperately to have some iota of certainty and stability in the regulatory space," Singh said in a statement. “IBF leads the advocacy for the broadcasting fraternity and strives to provide an invigorating atmosphere for the sector to grow. To provide the leadership at this crucial juncture comes both as a challenge and opportunity. I look forward to meet all the challenges in conjunction with the Board members and office bearers of the Foundation. I am confident that in keeping with the vision of the Prime Minister of digital India and ease of doing business, the sector will get its legitimate recognition."

Other IBF office bearers for the year include Rajat Sharma, chairman, India TV (vice-president), Sudhanshu Vats, group chief executive officer, Viacom 18 India (vice-president), K. Madhavan, managing director, Asianet Communications Ltd. (vice-president), Siddharth Jain, managing director (South Asia), Turner International (vice-president) and Shashi Shekhar Vempati, chief executive officer, Prasar Bharati (treasurer).

IBF is a not-for-profit industry association that represents and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from India. IBF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90% of television viewership in India. It endeavours to work closely with and align industry, policy makers, regulators and partners for the growth of the television segment in the media and entertainment industry.