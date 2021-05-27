NEW DELHI: The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the apex body of broadcasters, is being renamed Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), as it expands its purview to cover digital platforms to bring all digital over-the-top streaming firms under one roof, it said in a statement. IBDF is in the process of forming a new wholly-owned subsidiary to handle all matters pertaining to digital media, it added.

The foundation will also form a self-regulatory body (SRB), as per the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 notified by the government.

“We are pleased to extend our commitment to fostering an environment that is culturally adept, socially responsible and governance-bound to the fast-growing digital medium. The diversification will empower the Foundation to pursue growth opportunities for its members who run OTT services in the country, while ensuring they present a strong collective voice, both in the broadcast and digital sector under the combined body," K. Madhavan, president – IBF said in a statement.

“Over the years, IBF has played a key role in providing research-based policy and regulatory advocacy to the government to build a strong broadcasting sector which is the backbone of the Indian media and entertainment sector. Today, with the emergence of new digital technical technologies, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) is not only going to rechristen itself but will continue to proactively engage all the relevant stakeholders to introduce policy and regulatory certainties and strengthen self-regulatory mechanisms to help the Indian creative industry to produce world-class content which has received an overwhelming response from the global audience," Madhavan added.

The government hastightened its control over digital and OTT (over-the-top) platforms this February, introducing a three-tier mechanism of regulation.

While the first two tiers bring in place a system of self-regulation by the platform itself and by the self-regulating bodies of content publishers, the third calls for an oversight mechanism by the central government.

The industry-led SRB called Digital Media Content Regulatory Council (DMCRC) for digital OTT platforms, which is a second-tier mechanism at the appellate level is similar to Broadcast Content Complaint Council (BCCC), which IBF had implemented for the linear broadcasting sector way back in 2011.

