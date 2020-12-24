Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Indian broadcasting foundation urges removal of cross-media ownership barriers
License fee which has been revised from 10% of gross revenue to 8% of AGR will be collected on quarterly basis instead of annually. (Photo: Mint)

Indian broadcasting foundation urges removal of cross-media ownership barriers

1 min read . 05:17 PM IST Lata Jha

  • The Union Cabinet has approved changes in guidelines for providing DTH services to bring it in line with the existing policy that allows 100% FDI in the sector. It also said licences will now be issued for 20 years with renewal every 10 years

NEW DELHI: Welcoming the Union Cabinet's decision on revising guidelines for direct-to-home (DTH) service broadcasters, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation on Thursday urged the government to also remove ross-media ownership restrictions in the sector to help it expand.

“We laud the government’s push to bring a level playing field between DTH and cable TV in terms of license fees. Growth in the DTH sector will help boost India’s television penetration – which is still only at 70%," it added.

"We laud the government's push to bring a level playing field between DTH and cable TV in terms of license fees. Growth in the DTH sector will help boost India's television penetration – which is still only at 70%," it added.

As per revised guidelines, DTH licenses will now be issued for a period of 20 years instead of 10 years, as is the norm now, with a renewal every 10 years.

However, in terms of inspiring investment in the sector, a unique vertical investment restriction persists for DTH – one that is absent in cable or IPTV, as per the Foundation.

“IBF urges the government to strongly reconsider removing the cross-media ownership restrictions in DTH which is stifling the growth of the sector as such restrictions work against convergence and economies of scale," it said in a statement, adding that like cable or IPTV, DTH could benefit from natural synergies and efficiencies between a broadcaster and platform.

“We hope the government will consider bringing in a level playing field in terms of investment in the sector as well, and remove this," IBF said in the statement.

IBF is a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of television broadcasters in the country.

