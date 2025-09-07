Mint Explainer: Will this festival season light up India’s cinema halls?
The festival season, especially from October to December, is regarded as the key period for box office success each year, drawing audiences to theatres worldwide. Could 2025 end on a high note for Bollywood?
Things are looking up for India's theatrical film industry, with even small and mid-budget titles attracting audiences to cinemas in the past few months. Saiyaara, a romantic drama with a budget of ₹40-50 crore, has grossed over ₹337 crore at the domestic box office, along with hits like Mahavatar Narsimha ( ₹177.32 crore) and Jurassic World: Rebirth ( ₹100.28 crore).