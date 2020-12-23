Indian cinemas await ‘Wonder Woman’ for change in gear

NEW DELHI : Warner Bros’ female superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984 arriving in theatres on Thursday is expected to trigger a change in gear for Indian cinemas that managed some kind of restart with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet earlier this month. The Christmas weekend, coupled with the fact that Wonder Woman is a hardcore commercial entertainer, is estimated to help the film double the opening weekend and lifetime collections of Tenet, which has made around ₹10.53 crore in the country up until now. Shut for over seven months due to the covid-19 lockdown this year, movie theatres have suffered devastating losses as a number of big-ticket and medium-budget films made their way directly to video streaming platforms.