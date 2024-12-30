2025 will be a crucial year for Indian creator economy

4. Rise of long form content:

After intellectual properties like Samay Raina's "India's got latent" blew up, brands have started showing interest in sponsoring long form content like never before. This is incentivising creators to make more original long form content. Viewers showing interest and buying subscriptions for watching creators' long form content further heightens the demand for it. Coming year, Ashish Solanki's pretty good roast show will come back with its second season that would be sponsored, along with Samay Raina planning to upload a web series for his channel members, both, told Mint. Comedian Harsh Gujral and his team have rolled out a unique intellectual property, The Escape Room for confessions, meanwhile Samay Raina, Rohan Cariappa and Seedhe Maut have announced a rap show called The SoundCheck in the coming year.