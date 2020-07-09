Indian fantasy sports platforms report three-fold jump in FY20 revenue: Study

NEW DELHI : Before covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world, the Indian online fantasy sports industry was thriving, says a joint report by the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) and KPMG released on Thursday. According to the findings, the gross revenue of online fantasy sports (OFS) operators including Dream11 trebled to ₹2,470 in FY20 versus ₹920 crore in the previous fiscal. This three-fold growth was registered despite the impact of the pandemic on the revenues for the last 15 days of March when government restricted businesses activities and announced the nationwide lockdown.