Indian film business braces for delays, losses as COVID-19 gains ground

NEW DELHI : Theatre owners in India’s big cities may be reluctant to admit their revenues have been hit by the ongoing corona scare, the truth is Indian film business is bracing itself for tough times ahead. New film releases may be postponed and theatre chains may shut down depending on the severity of the situation.

As the first state to take a call on film exhibition in the wake of the coronavirus threat, all theatres in Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut till 31 March. “Cinemas in Jammu and Kashmir will remain shut till 31 March in view of the restrictions imposed by the government on mass gatherings as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. All your favourite superstars will be back on the big screen soon," a statement on ticketing site BookMyShow said. Multiplex chains like PVR and Wave are among those present in the state.

The release of at least one big-ticket Bollywood film, Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi that is scheduled for 24 March, remains uncertain as several trade experts expect its business to take a significant hit if the corona crisis persists or gets worse. Two large-scale Hollywood offerings, Disney’s action drama Mulan and superhero flick Black Widow scheduled for 27 March and 1 May, espectively, are also likely to make wise announcements soon given that people across the globe are scared to step out into large crowds.

A spokesperson for Reliance Entertainment, co-producer of Sooryavanshi said the company will make an official announcement if there is a date change. Disney India did not respond to Mint’s queries. It has already announced the postponement of Mulan’s release in China, where some 70,000 theatres have been shut, over the past few months.

“Films may not be able to make a mark at the box office if the situation remains as it is, though producers can always announce a change of date even four or five days before release," Atul Mohan, editor of trade magazine Complete Cinema said with regards to Sooryavanshi. To be sure, the Rohit Shetty directed film that has been made at a budget of Rs125-135 crore has already spent anything between Rs25-30 crore on marketing and publicity. Promotional spends to keep the buzz alive will see a rise if the film is postponed, and the next likely date is around Good Friday in April, which is when Reliance has another film lined up -- the sports drama ’83 starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Kabir Khan.

Mohan estimates a Rs250-300 crore lifetime box office for Sooryavanshi under ordinary circumstances given Kumar and director Shetty’s previous record. He, however, added that it will be difficult to predict how much the earnings would be hit if the film releases in the midst of the corona crisis.

To be sure, Bollywood saw the first signs of a dent in box office collections due to the corona scare this past weekend with Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 making Rs17.50 crore on its first day instead of the Rs20 crore plus it had the potential to earn. Trade website Box Office India said the film received an extremely lukewarm response in the bigger cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chandigarh while the cash registers were set ringing in smaller towns like Patna, Surat, Agra and Bhopal.

The fear of corona among the movie-going crowd is primarily an urban, metro phenomenon for now. “We don’t see an impact on footfalls as of now," said Sanjay Ghai, chief operating officer of film production company Mukta Arts Ltd, who runs single-screen theatre Chandra Talkies in Muzaffarnagar. The story in most other small towns is similar.

While Shroff’s action drama appeals much to small-town movie audiences, that’s not the case for most Hindi films today that deal with niche themes and bold plot lines, targeting the discerning multiplex audiences. Besides, with the growing penetration of multiplexes and conversion of single screen theatres into multiplexes, nearly 65-70% of movie earnings today come from the latter.

These numbers will especially hold true for this week’s release, comedy drama Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan that is expected to make anything between 75-80% of its collections from multiplexes. Sooryavanshi too is expected to depend on multiplexes for nearly 50% of its earnings.

“Giving a safe and hygienic cinema experience remains our topmost priority till the prevailing concerns subside, and we are up to the task. We have increased the frequency of our hygiene routines, deep-cleaning routines and disinfecting routines, at all areas, whether customer facing or back offices. Hand sanitizers have been placed at multiple points within all our multiplexes. Considering an upcoming big release, we are prepared to receive our guests in the safest possible cinema environment. We will follow any government advisories which comes our way at local, state or national level," INOX Leisure Ltd said in a statement.

