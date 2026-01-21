Certification delays remain a chronic headache for producers, cinema owners
Censorship delays often disrupt theatrical schedules and cause significant inconvenience to cinema owners, as advance bookings for tentpole films typically begin nearly a week before release.
NEW DELHI : The censorship trials of Tamil films Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi show that not only is the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) understaffed, but the revising committee, tasked with addressing filmmakers’ grievances, is also often unreliable.